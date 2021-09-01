Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

