Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sells 18,888 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $475,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sjoerd Sjouwerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,207 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $404,013.33.

On Monday, August 16th, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 517,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.