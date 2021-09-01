Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.02. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $39,665,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

