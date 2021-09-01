Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 4,320 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

NTRA traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.82. 537,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.