Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 1,489 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $18,752.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. 9,266,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657,228. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

