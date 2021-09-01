Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,637,323 shares in the company, valued at $129,174,818.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

PGEN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 1,469,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,737. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Precigen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Precigen by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Precigen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

