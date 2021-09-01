Insider Selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,034,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,682.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 150,500 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $138,460.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 779,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,816. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

