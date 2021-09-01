Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTEC stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.40. 157,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

