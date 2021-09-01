Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $39,058.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,614. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.