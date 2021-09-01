Intapp (INTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

