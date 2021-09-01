Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

