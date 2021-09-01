Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $267.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.31 and its 200 day moving average is $249.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $268.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

