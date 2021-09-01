Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,473,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

