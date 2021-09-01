IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IGXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

