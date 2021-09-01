Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 6.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $170.87. Approximately 12,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,765,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.