Intelligent Trading Foundation Market Cap Achieves $23,936.03 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $23,936.03 and approximately $30,123.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

