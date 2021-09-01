International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Bancshares by 151.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,722,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

