Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $906.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

