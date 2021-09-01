inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INTT opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in inTEST by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

