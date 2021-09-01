Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 413,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

