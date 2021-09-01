Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $665,000.

Shares of BSJP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

