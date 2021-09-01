Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,237. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

