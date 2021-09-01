Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 326.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Invesco worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

