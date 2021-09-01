Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 13,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

