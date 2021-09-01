Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 1st (AT1, AZN, CRM, DHER, DWS, FIE, FLTR, G1A, GSK, GYC)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 1st:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.30 ($8.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $310.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $350.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $310.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $290.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $300.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £158 ($206.43) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €33.60 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €35.50 ($41.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

