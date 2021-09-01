Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 1st (AT1, AZN, CRM, DHER, DWS, FIE, FLTR, G1A, GSK, GYC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 1st:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.30 ($8.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $310.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $350.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $310.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $290.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $300.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £158 ($206.43) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €33.60 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €35.50 ($41.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

