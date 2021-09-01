Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2021 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

8/31/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/18/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

8/3/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Digital Turbine Inc alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.