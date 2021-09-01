Investors Buy Large Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,508 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,307% compared to the average daily volume of 818 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

INOV stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

