Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,967% compared to the typical daily volume of 389 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 2,799,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,359. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $427,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

