Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

NYSE:CSR opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.