Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

