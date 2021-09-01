Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,267,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

