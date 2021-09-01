IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of IQVIA worth $189,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.12. 891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,513. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
