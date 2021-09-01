IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of IQVIA worth $189,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.12. 891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,513. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

