IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report sales of $11.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $8.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.