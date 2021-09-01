Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Sells $95,220.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $17,600.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 1,008,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -462.05 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.