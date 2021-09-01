Iridium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $535.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Iridium has a market cap of $225,755.53 and approximately $535.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00135957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00160835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.70 or 0.07426401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,522.66 or 0.99551975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00816059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01002810 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 23,403,289 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

