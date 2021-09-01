iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.82% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $265,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,480. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.