iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,429,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336,693. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

