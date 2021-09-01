iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19.

