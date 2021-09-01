iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 312,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,999,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,367,000 after purchasing an additional 178,353 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 377,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.