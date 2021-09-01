iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715,818. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.