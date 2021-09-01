iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of IXUS opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

