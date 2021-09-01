iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 795,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $103.88.

