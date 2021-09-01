iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Boosted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 23.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $71,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $109.16. 476,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55.

