iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.65. 1,953,693 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37.

