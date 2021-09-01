iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $147,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,898,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393,688. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.59.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

