iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

IDV opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

