iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

