iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

