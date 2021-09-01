iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000.

EWW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 1,927,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

