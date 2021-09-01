iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 44,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

